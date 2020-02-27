WATCH: Officer kicks in door, pulls unconscious man out of burning California home in heroic rescue

GRASS VALLEY, CA -- A police officer kicked in a door and rushed inside a man's home to save him from a house fire last week in California.

Officers responded to a fire call where a man was believed to be trapped inside his burning home. When they checked the front of the home they were met with heavy smoke and intense flames.

Officer Jonathan Brown ran around looking for another way to get inside.

He found a side door and was able to kick it open. With his flashlight, he spotted something in the hallway of the home.

It was a foot.

Officer Brown crouched and entered the house. He grabbed the foot and pulled, dragging the unconscious man outside to safety.

The man, who had passed out from smoke inhalation, is expected to recover.

Neighbors commended Brown for his heroics.

"It takes something inside you to take it to that level," Neil Stradinger said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiabuilding firerescuebody cameras
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal set to see record heat Thursday amid mild winter
How coronavirus compares with the flu
Hearse carrying body stolen from Pasadena church
Coronavirus: Northern California patient treated, origin unknown
LA officials discuss preparations for coronavirus outbreak
Stocks open sharply lower; Dow 10% below recent record high
Valet crashes Mustang into West Hollywood home
Show More
Elderly couple cuffed after being mistaken for bank robbers
Coronavirus: OC officials declare local health emergency
USC study on skateboarding finds major mental health benefits
Video: SKorea business sprays disinfectant due to coronavirus
How facial hair can interfere with face masks, according to CDC
More TOP STORIES News