Officer fatally shot at South Carolina regional airport, suspect in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Authorities are investigating after an officer was fatally shot at the Florence Regional Airport in South Carolina.

Officials identified the airport public safety officer as 26-year-old Jackson Ryan Winkeler.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the shooting incident unfolded shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, the unidentified suspect initially fled the scene but was later arrested by Florence County Deputies.

Dozens of police officers and deputies were still on the scene of the crime Sunday morning, according to WPDE.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Officials said this was the first officer-involved shooting South Carolina in 2020, in 2019 there were 45 officer-involved shootings in the state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinaairport newsofficer involved shootingpolice officer shotofficer killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burglary suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
Anti-war protesters rally in DTLA after US airstrike kills Iranian general
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
36-foot Rosca de Reyes cake in Paramount dubbed 'largest' in SoCal
3.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Orange County
OC pursuit of carjacking suspects ends in crash
Pilot dead after small plane crashes near 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita
Show More
Lake Elsinore man arrested after meth, heroin seized from home
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Mexican state of Oaxaca, USGS says
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Pomona
More TOP STORIES News