SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was shot in an incident involving Los Angeles police officers Saturday night.The incident happened in the South Los Angeles area near 37th Street and Maple Avenue, just before 10 p.m. in LAPD's Newton Division.Police say an individual described as a suspect was shot and transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. It is not clear what triggered the incident or what the individual is suspected of.No officers were injured.No further details were immediately available.