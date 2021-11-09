Man wanted for attempted murder of an officer after shootout with police in Angeles National Forest

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- A man who was allegedly involved in a shootout with police is now wanted for attempted murder of an officer.It happened just before 4 a.m. on Monday on Little Tujunga Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest.Investigators say an officer with the San Fernando Police Department tried to pull over 38-year-old Juan Carlos Vazquez for a traffic violation. That's when Vazquez reportedly led police on a chase before getting away.Vazquez left behind a GMC pickup on the shoulder of the dirt road, investigators said. He is believed to now be with his girlfriend, Maria Deboni.Vazquez is considered to be armed and dangerous.Anyone with information on Vazquez or Deboni's whereabouts is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.