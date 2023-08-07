Suspect arrested after exchanging gunfire with LAPD officers in Pico-Union

A suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in the Pico-Union district of Los Angeles on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect who allegedly shot at officers was wounded when they fired back - and then taken into custody in the Pico-Union district on Sunday, police say.

No officers or witnesses were injured, but the suspect was struck and sustained injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, the LAPD says.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of West Pico Boulevard and Kenmore.

LAPD officials say two officers were driving down Pico in a department vehicle when someone opened fire at them. Bullets struck the windshield of the SUV but the officers were not injured.

"Officers did return fire and a foot chase ensured," said LAPD Sgt. Bruce Borihanh. "They chased the suspect a couple of blocks down to Pico and Berendo, where a use of force occurred and they did take the suspect into custody."

The suspect was wounded by the officers' gunfire and was transported to a nearby hospital. A handgun was recovered. The suspect was described as a man in his 30s. His condition was considered stable.

Traffic in the area was expected to be impacted for hours while officials investigate the incident.