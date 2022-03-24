Pets & Animals

Ojai dog named Cali selected as finalist for 2022 Cadbury Bunny contest

EMBED <>More Videos

Ojai dog named Cali a finalist for 2022 Cadbury Bunny contest

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- Did you get your vote in? An Ojai dog is in the running to be featured as the latest Cadbury Bunny.

"Vote for Cali. She's the perfect Cadbury Bunny," owner Kathy Strom says.

Cali is a 3-year-old Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever. She's named after the state of California.

Cali is one of 10 animals competing for the title after getting selected as a finalist.

She's up against a llama, hedgehog, mini horse and even a bearded dragon.

RELATED: Emotional support dog Rocky helps uplift spirits at Ventura County Jail
EMBED More News Videos

Rocky, a Labrador retriever, is helping inmates and staff at Ventura County Jail as the county's first emotional support-therapeutic K-9.



Cali is well known around the Ojai region as the dog that wears many holiday headbands. She has a special talent for carrying a bucket as she walks.

Cali walks her bucket around and even knows how to fill it with Cadbury candy eggs.

"The attention that she's getting because of it, she's eating up because, of course, she loves people and all the love and pets she's getting," Strom said. "And we are having fun with it because people just smile."

READ MORE: Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs still No. 1 US dog breed
EMBED More News Videos

Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs still No. 1 US dog breed



Voting ended Tuesday night and the finalist will be announced March 26. If Cali wins, she'll receive a $5,000 prize and could get featured in a television commercial.

You can check out more contestants and learn more about Cali here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsojaiventura countycontestsdogssouthern californiadogcaliforniaeaster
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom proposes $400 rebate for all CA car owners
T. rex skeleton vanished after mysterious auction. It just turned up
Woman shot in hail of gunfire in Exposition Park, shooter at large
Cal State college system drops SAT/ACT admission requirement
Crews officially roll out red carpet for Oscar Sunday celebration
Pedestrian hit, killed by Metro train in Miracle Mile area
Caruso fields attacks during LA mayoral debate with 5 top candidates
Show More
Meet Kodi Smit-McPhee, Oscar's youngest acting nominee this year
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
Adaptive fashion is key to Runway of Dreams
Academy adds tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams as presenters
Rancho Palos Verdes woman dies after collapsing at LA Marathon
More TOP STORIES News