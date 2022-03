Ojai dog named Cali selected as finalist for 2022 Cadbury Bunny contest

EMBED >More News Videos Rocky, a Labrador retriever, is helping inmates and staff at Ventura County Jail as the county's first emotional support-therapeutic K-9.

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- Did you get your vote in? An Ojai dog is in the running to be featured as the latest Cadbury Bunny."Vote for Cali. She's the perfect Cadbury Bunny," owner Kathy Strom says.Cali is a 3-year-old Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever. She's named after the state of California.Cali is one of 10 animals competing for the title after getting selected as a finalist.She's up against a llama, hedgehog, mini horse and even a bearded dragon.Cali is well known around the Ojai region as the dog that wears many holiday headbands. She has a special talent for carrying a bucket as she walks.Cali walks her bucket around and even knows how to fill it with Cadbury candy eggs."The attention that she's getting because of it, she's eating up because, of course, she loves people and all the love and pets she's getting," Strom said. "And we are having fun with it because people just smile."Voting ended Tuesday night and the finalist will be announced March 26. If Cali wins, she'll receive a $5,000 prize and could get featured in a television commercial.You can check out more contestants and learn more about Cali here.