Olvera Street Cinco de Mayo celebrations in full swing after two years of pandemic restrictions

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After two years of shutdowns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Los Angeles were in full swing Thursday.Olvera Street, a main square of L.A. that has been around since California was still a part of Mexico, attracted tourists and locals to join in the day's festivities."It's very nice to see the street lively with people again," said Edward Flores, owner of Juanita's Mexican Cafe, which has been around for 78 years.Whether or not you celebrate Cinco de Mayo, all types of people come to Olvera Street to enjoy what some would say is the heart of Mexican culture in L.A."It's really great that people of other ethnicities are able to embrace Mexican culture and enjoy it," Flores said.