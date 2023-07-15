On The Red Carpet talks with biggest names in country music at CMA Fest 2023

On The Red Carpet is counting down to the country music event of summer: CMA Fest 2023!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- On The Red Carpet is counting down to the country music event of summer: CMA Fest 2023.

"The Bachelorette" Charity Lawson hosted a special edition of On The Red Carpet at CMA Fest from Nashville where we caught up with the biggest names in country music and many of its rising stars.

Hosted by Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Lainey Wilson, the three-hour concert event features can't-miss collaborations and unforgettable performances that took place during the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest last month in Nashville.

Some of the featured CMA Fest performers include Alabama, Jason Aldean, Bentley, Leon Bridges, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Vince Gill, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, King,

Miranda Lambert, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Tanya Tucker, Keith Urban, and Wilson.

Rebecca Spera with KTRK/ABC13 Houston is taking a look at all the performances you don't get to see on television, plus catches up with the American Idol alum taking to the CMA Fest stages.

Ana Rivera with WTVD/ABC11 Raleigh-Durham takes us inside the ultimate fan experience called Fan Fair X, plus she talks with Carly Pearce about her charity event "Carly's Closet," where she sells items from her wardrobe to raise money for the ASPCA.

George Pennacchio with KABC/ABC7 Los Angeles profiles the one and only Jelly Roll, who makes his CMA Fest debut, plus Charity Lawson gives us a preview of what's ahead on this season of "The Bachelorette."

Leading up to the CMA Fest television special on Wednesday, you can enjoy the broadcast debut of "CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair," airing Tuesday, July 18 at 9/8c on ABC.

The CMA-produced documentary celebrates the unique history of the largest and longest-running country music festival, including exclusive artist interviews and never-before-seen archival content.

While watching back-to-back nights of country music on ABC, fans can be sure to get in on the fun for next year by purchasing passes for CMA Fest 2024!

Four-night stadium passes for the 51st CMA Fest, which takes place in Nashville Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9, will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster on Wednesday, July 18 at 10:00 a.m./CT

For details, visit CMAfest.com.