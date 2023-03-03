"On The Red Carpet" fashion expert Roshumba Williams to wear $5 million in diamonds to Oscars

When "On The Red Carpet" Fashion Expert Roshumba Williams steps on to the red carpet leading to the Dolby Theater on Oscar Sunday, she will be wearing nearly $5,000,000 in diamond jewelry from El Paseo Jewelers in Palm Desert, CA. "On The Red Carpet" teamed up with El Paseo Jewelers to make sure Roshumba shines at the 95th Oscars.

The showcase pieces will be a Diamond Scarf featuring 275 carats, valued at $2.5 million and a 15 carat Diamond Ring, valued at $1.1 million.

"My excitement to be wearing all of the unique exquisite El Paseo Jewelers diamonds on Oscar Sunday can be compared to a sweet dream and a beautiful fantasy," gushed Supermodel Roshumba Williams. She continued with, "I've worn many couture gowns on the Oscars red carpet, now I get to wear couture diamonds."

El Paseo Jewelers owner Raju Mehta is excited to see his jewelry on the red carpet at the Oscars.

"We are excited for this opportunity to have our jewelry worn by celebrity and supermodel Roshumba Williams on the red carpet. She makes our jewelry sparkle. We are honored to be teaming up with On The Red Carpet to showcase our family business and jewelry on the most fabulous night of the year."

"On The Red Carpet at the Oscar," hosted by KABC Entertainment Reporter George Pennacchio, will being live coverage from the red carpet at 4pm ET/1pm PT on Oscar Sunday, March 12th on the eight ABC Owned Television stations and syndicated on ABC affiliates across the country, plus on networks around the world. To watch live "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" coverage check your local listings or watch on-line at ontheredcarpet