On The Red Carpet previews new shows, movies and specials for October

LOS ANGELES -- Fall is in full swing and On The Red Carpet has a look at all the exciting shows debuting and returning in October.

"Grey's Anatomy" is back for its 19th season. Ellen Pompeo is taking a step back, only appearing in a handful of episodes, and you'll find out how they'll fill the void. We've also got a look at the new seasons of "The Good Doctor" and "Bachelor in Paradise."

Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank comes to ABC in the new show, "Alaska Daily," premiering October 6.

And we'll get you ready for spooky season with a look at what Halloween goodness will be streaming on Disney+ as part of "Hallowstream" and on Hulu as part of "Huluween."

