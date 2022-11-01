Oldest, active LGBTQ+ organization celebrates 70 years

ONE Magazine was the first, widely-published LGBTQ+ publication in the country.

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- In November, the ONE Archives Foundation is celebrating its 70th anniversary. It's the oldest, active LGBTQ+ organization in the country and it started in West Hollywood.

"It was founded in 1952 here in Los Angeles. Today, we're an educational, arts and social justice organization," said Tony Valenzuela, the executive director of the One Archives Foundation.

It all started with the formation of the Mattachine Society, a group of people who met secretly at a house in the Hollywood Hills to discuss issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community.

Some members of the Mattachine Society pulled away to form ONE Inc. and their first project was creating ONE Magazine.

They took what they were discussing behind closed doors and published it in a magazine.

