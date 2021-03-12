One killed, one seriously injured in Garden Grove crash that sent vehicle plunging into pool

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and another injured early Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Garden Grove that sent one vehicle into a pool and left the other vehicle overturned and up against a brick wall.The vehicle that crashed into the pool sheared a hydrant and plowed through a brick wall near the corner of Euclid Street and Orangewood Avenue, where the second vehicle rolled over, the Orange County Fire Authority reported about 3:15 a.m.The second vehicle reportedly came to rest against a wall.Firefighters from the authority's heavy rescue truck were using a search camera inside the vehicle in the pool and developing a plan to remove the vehicle from the pool to confirm the number of victims inside, the OCFA said about 3:50 a.m.Footage from the scene showed the vehicle upside down, with the front half submerged in the pool.One patient was pronounced dead at the scene and a second was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.Details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available.Additional information about the patients, such as their ages and identity, was not immediately released.