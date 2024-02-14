18-year-old student arrested for allegedly plotting violence at Ontario school

Officials confirmed to Eyewitness News that a number of weapons were found at his home.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- An 18-year-old student was arrested for allegedly making a plot to carry out violence at a school in San Bernardino County, resulting in the discovery of weapons, police said.

The unidentified student was arrested Saturday on suspicion of making criminal threats against Ontario Christian High School. The teen is currently behind bars ineligible for bail, but charges have not been filed.

The arrest was made after another student found out about the alleged plan and told someone at the school. Police were contacted and were able to thwart any plans.

Officials confirmed to Eyewitness that a number of weapons were found at his home, but a description of what kind they were was not available.

School officials said not only are they grateful to law enforcement, but also to the student who stepped forward with the information that led to the arrest.

"We're grateful that this is not another version of this story," said Jason Gaudy, president of the Ontario Christian School Association Board. "There are a lot of people that were a part of making that happen."

