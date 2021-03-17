Ontario fireworks explosion: Horses trapped in flaming rubble rescued by firefighters

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters came to the rescue of two horses that were trapped in an enclosure surrounded by flaming debris after a house full of fireworks exploded in Ontario.

AIR7 HD was over the scene a short time after the blast Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were seen trying to corral one horse that appeared to be trapped on a ranch-like property.

Footage from AIR7 HD shows firefighters rescuing a horse that became trapped near flaming debris following the Ontario fireworks explosion on Tuesday.


The animal was stuck near a retaining wall, a tree and debris. Some of the rubble was still on fire or smoldering.

Several firefighters worked together to create space for the horse, which eventually found a narrow opening to break free.

Another horse was also said to be in danger when the explosion occurred, but it too was rescued to safety.

The massive explosion set multiple structures on fire in the residential neighborhood in the 400 block of West Francis Street. At least two people were killed in the incident.

Eyewitnesses captured various angles of the blast, with cellphone footage showing fireworks going off, a huge smoke plume and terrified residents fleeing the scene.

A house full of fireworks exploded in Ontario, and the massive blast was felt and seen for miles. Eyewitnesses captured the dramatic explosion as it unfolded.





A cache of fireworks ignited at an Ontario home, creating a series of explosions and fire that rocked the neighborhood.

