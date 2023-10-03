27 arrested and numerous guns, drugs seized in 'Operation Safe Harbor'

More than two dozen suspects were arrested following an investigation of alleged Mexican Mafia and cartel-affiliated street gangs in the Harbor area, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta applauded the effort of local law enforcement agencies Monday after more than two dozen suspects were arrested following a three-month investigation of alleged Mexican Mafia and cartel-affiliated street gangs in the Harbor area.

A total of 27 people were arrested and 30 weapons - including ghost guns - were seized during "Operation Safe Harbor."

Bonta said illegal drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and PCP, were also seized.

"Families in Los Angeles can go to bed knowing they're that much safer, breathe a little easier, sleep a little more relaxed ... this is good law enforcement at its finest," said Bonta.

The investigation began in June and on Thursday, agents carried out the large-scale operation, serving seven search warrants. Authorities said they made 10 felony arrests and recovered 14 firearms, including two ghost guns and one short-barreled rifle. They also seized about $4,000.

In addition, two stolen vehicles were recovered.

"Additionally, the investigation uncovered additional arms of the criminal enterprise, resulting in additional arrests and investigations in communities throughout California, including in Tulare and Kern Counties," said Bonta's office.

"For those who would continue to involve themselves in gun trafficking and narcotic trafficking and the poisoning of what we see in Angelenos ... know that your time is measured," said Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

The suspects have been referred to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office for potential filing of felony charges including, transportation of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, conspiracy to commit crime and felon in possession of a firearm.