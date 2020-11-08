Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Black-owned and Black-led businesses

If you're looking for an inspired present for someone special this holiday, check out one of the most anticipated gift guides of the season.

Oprah Winfrey is ready to unwrap a few of her favorite things, and Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 highlights Black-owed and Black-led businesses.

Winfrey's gift-giving extravaganza is an annual tradition, and her list of 72 items includes a gold necklace spelling out "V-O-T-E" from Bychari.

Each year, the list offers dozens of items that have earned Oprah's stamp of approval, whether they be cool gadgets, beauty products or kitchen accessories.

In addition to catering to diverse interests, it includes a wide range of prices.

CLICK HERE for the full list.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingentertainmentoprah winfreychristmasretailshopping
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President-elect Joe Biden vows new direction for US
Watch Joe Biden's full acceptance speech
LA reacts to apparent victory by Biden, Harris
Watch Kamala Harris' full acceptance speech
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
World leaders hope for fresh start after Biden win
What's next for President Donald Trump?
Show More
Elation and anger: Catharsis in the streets as election ends
Joe Biden set to be president: The world and America reacts
Unlawful assembly declared in Beverly Hills during pro-Trump rally
Biden will bring 1st rescue dog to White House
Who will replace Sen. Kamala Harris when she becomes VP?
More TOP STORIES News