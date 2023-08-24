OC mass shooting: Witnesses describe terrifying scenes after deadly gunfire erupts at bar

Witnesses who were at or near the Orange County bar where four people were killed, including the gunman, and six others injured in a mass shooting are describing what happened when gunfire erupted.

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- Witnesses who were at or near the Orange County bar where four people were killed, including the gunman, and six others were injured in a mass shooting are describing what happened when gunfire erupted.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening at Cook's Corner, a well-known and popular biker bar and grill in Trabuco Canyon.

It's unclear how many customers were inside the establishment at the time, but many had gathered to enjoy the bar's regular Spaghetti Night Special. Sheriff's investigators said they were interviewing 30 to 40 witnesses.

The call about the shooting came in just after 7 p.m. Sheriff's officials confirmed deputies were at the scene within two minutes of the first emergency call, and two minutes after that were involved in a shooting that left the suspect dead.

One witness indicated the shooter was confronted by the deputies after he went outside to his truck, apparently to reload.

"He came in, he went back to reload and bring more guns and the cops found him," the woman said. "I'm glad I didn't die. He shot four or six at me and missed."

Nelson Rosales said he was heading to Cook's Corner on his motorcycle when he was flagged down by a motorist a short distance from the bar. He stopped, thinking she needed help with her vehicle.

"The lady told me don't go to the bar, they're shooting," Rosales recalled. "Sure enough seconds later I hear the shots fired. I see people walking out the bar. Saw a couple bodies drop."

"I called 911, they told me they already had deputies on the way. As soon as the deputies rolled up, he started unloading on them as well. They returned fire. At that point, I ducked for cover."

He said he believed the shooter was armed with a long rifle. Investigators confirmed they recovered at least one weapon at the scene.

Cook's Corner is a popular and well-known hangout for motorcycle enthusiasts with a history that dates back more than a century. Andrew Jackson Cook acquired the Orange County property in the late 1800s. It opened as a restaurant in 1926 and then sold alcohol after Prohibition ended. The Cook family sold the bar in the 1970s.

Residents in the area, many of whom came out to the scene, said they were shocked that the shooting happened so close to home.

"It's just so much scarier thinking about how it happened literally a one-minute drive away from my house," said eyewitness Jonathan. "It really brings to light that things like this are not rare, and you always think 'oh, it's not going to be me.' This time it was right in my neighborhood, so it's a very scary thing."

Trabuco Canyon resident Steve Haas called the shooting a "senseless tragedy" that hit too close to home.

"You hear about these things and it never makes any sense," he said.

Meanwhile, investigators on Thursday were working to piece together what exactly happened.