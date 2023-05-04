Anaheim dance studio owner and instructor accused of sexually assaulting several young girls

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) -- The owner and operator of an Anaheim dance studio has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting several girls at the studio, police said Wednesday.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel. An updated video on this story will be published soon.

The allegations against Mark Chavarria came to light after several girls between the ages of 12 and 14 reported multiple sexual assaults at the Chavarria Institute of the Arts dance studio at 160 S. Old Springs Road to the Anaheim Police Department, Sgt. .Jon McClintock said.

Detectives investigated the sexual assault allegations and arrested Chavarria, 40, of Riverside, Tuesday, booking him at the Anaheim Police Department Detention Facility. He is being held in lieu of $5 million bail at the Orange County Central Jail.

Chavarria has taught at dance studios across Southern California and Arizona, McClintock said. Detectives believe there are possibly more victims who have not come forward.

Any potential victims, or anyone with further information regarding this case, are urged to call Anaheim Police Detective Carney at 714-765-1969.

Callers who choose to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.