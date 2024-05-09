Man punches CA Subway manager in face because he wanted more ham on his sandwich

"I did not expect it," said the manager. "I go, 'What are you going to do? Hit me over ham?' And he hit me."

MADERA, Calif. (KABC) -- A customer went into attack mode at a Subway restaurant in Central California, punching a manager in the face - all because he wanted more ham on his sandwich.

The incident happened last Thursday at a Subway in Madera, and it was all caught on video.

The video shows the man go behind the counter and punch general manager Monique Larios in the face. He had to be tackled by another customer and employees.

"I did not expect it," said Larios. "He comes around the corner ... I go, 'What are you going to do? Hit me over ham?' And he hit me. He punched me. All I could remember was just black."

Larios said her employee called her into work that day, saying the man was upset because he didn't get double ham on his sandwich, even though the store had proof he only paid to have six extra slices of meat, not 12.

"I still can't feel half of my face," said Larios. "I'm scared that there's going to be some kind of [ permanent ] damage. I've never been so numb to where my face feels like it's a mask."

The customer was arrested, according to local police.

Meanwhile, Larios said she's afraid to return to work.

"I did not deserve this at all. I was in there just doing my job. There was nothing wrong. The sandwich was made up to Subway standards, I don't know. He didn't even give me a chance to try to figure it out ... what did he want?"

Larios plans on taking legal action against the customer.