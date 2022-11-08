Mandatory evacuation order for Orange County's Bond Fire burn area amid threat of potential flooding

Amid concerns over possible flash flooding, a mandatory evacuation order was issued for Orange County's Silverado Canyon in the Bond Fire burn scar area.

SILVERADO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- Mandatory evacuation orders were in place Tuesday for recent burn areas in Orange County and Duarte as a bout of wet weather threatened possible flash flooding and mudflows in some of Southern California's mountain communities.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department announced the order, which took effect at 9 a.m., for Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons in the Bond Fire burn area. That area had initially been under an evacuation warning.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for that burn scar area in effect until Wednesday at 7 a.m. for the storm.

Officials said roads will be closed to traffic and access in and out of the canyons will be restricted.

"In any type of rain event here in the canyon area, our greatest concern is public safety," said Sgt. Scott Streinle. "When we have substantial rain flow, that also means we could have a substantial mudflow."

On Monday, the city of Duarte announced a mandatory evacuation order for 25 homes in the Fish Fire burn scar beginning at 11 p.m. due to the impending storm and danger of debris flows.

Several streets were closed and Duarte Transit Service was suspended in the impact area at least through Tuesday, according to a news release.

Most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.

Total rainfall could exceed 5 inches, according to the NWS' Los Angeles office.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for mountain areas, especially parts of Orange County left scarred by the Bond and Silverado fires.

Los Angeles County mountains, Lancaster, Castaic, Palmdale, Pomona, Valencia, Santa Clarita, El Monte, Acton, East Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Pasadena, Newhall and Mount Wilson are under flood watches.

Back in September, heavy rains caused flash flooding that sent mud into homes in the Yucaipa area, destroying structures and even businesses.

Residents were left to clean up the mess left behind. Many roads were blocked with mud and electricity was knocked out for many homes.

Many of those same areas were bracing for another round on Monday. A drying trend is expected for the latter half of the week.

City News Service contributed to this report.