Massive mud flows in Yucaipa area leave trail of destruction and long road to recovery

"The next thing I know, its wave after wave after wave of mud," said one resident.

Residents in the Yucaipa area are now on a long road to recovery after flash flooding sent "wave after wave" of mud into their homes, destroying structures and even businesses.

OAK GLEN (KABC) -- Residents in the Yucaipa area are now on a long road to recovery after flash flooding sent "wave after wave" of mud into their homes, destroying structures and even businesses.

Heavy rains came to the Southern California region as a result of Tropical Storm Kay - formerly a hurricane - passing by offshore.

The storm pushed heavy bands of moisture into the area and desert and mountain communities in particular saw the heaviest rainfall amounts.

In Oak Glen, located east of Yucaipa, residents spent Tuesday cleaning up the massive mess left behind.

Bob Fonzi said he was in his shed when the storm hit.

"About 15 minutes later, I go out to move my tractor and I see the entire swell coming at me," he recalled.

In a matter of seconds, Fonzi's horses were standing in mud and his trailer began swimming away.

"You've got homes and backyards destroyed all the way down this creek," said Fonzi.

Roger Seheult told Eyewitness News he was on his way to pick up his daughters from school when a massive pool of mud came rushing toward him and the Oak Glen Steak House & Saloon.

"The next thing I know, its wave after wave after wave of mud, debris, coming down from this flash flood," he said.

The owner of the steakhouse said the business is complete destroyed, saying it's now closed "indefinitely."

Meanwhile, evacuations were ordered Monday night for several communities.

Yucaipa police tweeted that the communities of "Oak Glen, Oak Glen Road, north & south, from Casa Blanca Road to the County Line, south from Wild Lilac Point down to WildWood Canyon Road, are subject to an evacuation ORDER."

An evacuation shelter was being established at Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E Colton Ave, Redlands.

Residents in the community of Forest Falls were told to shelter in place until further notice.

WATCH: Crews in Yucaipa area work to clear out debris after massive mud flows