Silverado Fire

More than $215,000 raised to help firefighters injured in Silverado Fire

The two hand crew firefighters, ages 26 and 31, both suffered serious burns.
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A GoFundMe account quickly raised more than $215,000 to help the firefighters who were critically injured while battling the Silverado Fire near Irvine.

Two hand crew firefighters, ages 26 and 31, both suffered serious burns, OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy said during a Monday press conference.

The firefighters have 65% and 50% burns on their bodies, respectively, both second- and third-degree burns. Both were being treated at the Orange County Global Medical Center and were intubated in the ICU.

MAP: Silverado Fire evacuation zones
EMBED More News Videos

Amid red-flag conditions brought on by gusting winds and dangerously low humidity, a wildfire raced across terrain in the Santiago Canyon area near Irvine.


Fennessy said he visited with the injured firefighters and their families at the hospital Tuesday morning. He knows them both personally, having been the person who hired them.

"It's tough for any firefighter, certainly any fire chief, to feel this helpless when you've got part of our fire family fighting for their lives," Fennessy said. "I'm confident that they're going to do all they can to fight through this. It's just who they are."

To donate, you can visit www.gofundme.com/f/orange-county-ca-firefighters.

Three additional firefighters suffered minor injuries, were treated at a hospital and released.

RELATED | What to prepare in case of a wildfire evacuation
EMBED More News Videos

If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.


The Silverado Fire erupted at 6:47 a.m. Monday in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads in the Santa Ana Mountains.

At its height, about 70,000 people were under evacuation orders in Irvine and another 9,500 evacuated in Lake Forest, according to the OCFA and Lake Forest officials.

Wednesday, thousands of Irvine residents were returning home as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. It was unclear how many residents remained evacuated.

No structures were confirmed lost, according to officials.

Silverado Fire: Dramatic images show nature's fury, firefighters' bravery


City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
irvineorange countywindcalifornia wildfiresevacuationsilverado firebrush firefirefightersfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SILVERADO FIRE
Latest info on brush fires burning in Orange County
CA partners with other West Coast states on COVID-19 vaccine planning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Celebrations after World Series turn chaotic in downtown LA
Blue Ridge Fire is 16% contained after burning 14,334 acres
Crews continue to battle 13K-acre blaze near Irvine as some residents return home
LA County considers 'COVID-recovery surcharge'
Dodgers' Justin Turner tests positive for COVID-19
Angelenos set off fireworks, celebrate in streets after Dodgers win World Series
Wendy's offers free chicken sandwich for 2 weeks
Show More
'Don't shoot my son' Mom said she pleaded with police not to kill him
Pole-dancing skeletons must be removed, HOA tells homeowner
CHAMPIONS! Dodgers win first World Series title in 32 years
School bus carrying 22 kids crashes, driver and 7-year-old killed
MAP: Areas under evacuation orders, warnings during Silverado Fire
More TOP STORIES News