Silverado Fire

Firefighter burned in Silverado Fire to be released from hospital

After his release, Dylan Van Iwaarden will undergo rehabilitation at the University of California Irvine Medical Center.
By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County Fire Authority firefighter who was severely burned in the Silverado Fire back in October will be released from the hospital Wednesday.

Dylan Van Iwaarden was placed in a medically-induced coma, spent 114 days in the burn unit and underwent 17 surgeries after he suffered burns to over 65% of his body.

After his release, he will undergo rehabilitation at the University of California Irvine Medical Center.

A crew of eight, including Van Iwaarden, was setting backfires to burn up fuel and create a buffer against the advancing flames when a second fire ignited below them. The crew was overrun and had no time to deploy portable fire shelters.

A Fire Authority investigation concluded that the crew shouldn't have been in the area because of dangerous conditions.

RELATED | Blood drive helps 2 Orange County firefighters injured in Silverado Fire
EMBED More News Videos

A blood drive was held in Santa Ana to help many, including two Orange County firefighters injured in the Silverado Fire.



The Silverado Fire erupted the morning of Oct. 26 in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads in the Santa Ana Mountains.

At its height, about 70,000 people were under evacuation orders in Irvine and another 9,500 evacuated in Lake Forest, according to the OCFA and Lake Forest officials.

No structures were confirmed lost, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countysilverado firefirehospitalfirefighter injuredfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SILVERADO FIRE
Blood drive helps 2 OC firefighters injured in Silverado Fire
Orange County firefighters rescue barn owl from Silverado Fire
More than $215K raised to help firefighters injured in Silverado Fire
Latest info on brush fires burning in Orange County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Capitol riot: UCLA student, 22, arrested in Costa Mesa
City of Los Angeles suing maker of 'ghost gun' parts
CA DMV sends woman Real ID with photo of her wearing mask
LAUSD looks to operate mass vaccine site at SoFi Stadium
Take a look inside newly reopened LA Zoo
Arrest made after Nicki Minaj's father died in hit-and-run
7 shot near Philadelphia transportation center, police say
Show More
Thousands of sea turtles rescued from Texas cold
CA lawmakers reach deal on new COVID-19 relief spending
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
New Carson vaccine site focuses on helping underserved community
Blue Shield contract faces criticism over algorithm
More TOP STORIES News