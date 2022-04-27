24 nonprofits go all in on 'Giving Day' to raise money to tackle homelessness in Orange County

The good news is there are groups working around the clock to fight this issue.
On Wednesday, the community has the chance to give to some of them to help them fulfill their mission.
For example, for more than 30 years, StandUp for Kids has been dedicated to ending the cycle of youth homelessness in Orange County.
"Our end goal is always to either get them to graduate high school and go into college or to get them on the road to self-sufficiency, into an apartment," said Brittany Avdee, the fundraising and marketing manager for StandUp for Kids.
She said people often don't see the effects this issue can have on kids and young adults.
"They're either sleeping on friends' couches or in cars or there's college students sleeping in their cars," Avdee said.
She knows firsthand the impact groups like this one can have on people who are struggling.
"I went through Standup for Kids when I was 15 years old," Avdee said. "I was in a situation and StandUp for Kids provided me with housing, they provided me with groceries, they helped me get my GED."
The group hopes to continue helping those in need by raising $40,000 during Orange County Community Foundation's Giving Day.
They're one of 24 organizations focused on tackling homelessness taking part in OCCF's "Help Them Home" initiative.
Their goal is to collectively raise $1.6 million in 24 hours.
"First of all, housing is very expensive here in Orange County, and we know that over 7,000 people are facing homelessness on any given day here in Orange County," said OCCF's director of donor and community engagement Carol Ferguson.
Without the community's generosity or organizations like StandUp for Kids, Avdee doesn't know where she would be today.
"I would either be on the streets or I definitely wouldn't be a business professional," she said. "Maybe I would be working a low-paying job and just kind of instead of thriving, I would just be surviving."
The "Help Them Home" campaign ends at midnight, but people can still donate.
If you would like to contribute to the fight to end homelessness, click here.