Family pays tribute to Anaheim man, 70, who was beaten to death outside own home

By ABC7.com staff
Family pays tribute to OC man beaten to death outside own home

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Heartbroken family members paid tribute in a memorial service to an elderly Anaheim man who was beaten to death outside his own home in an unprovoked attack.

The sister of 70-year old David Yaghoubi broke down at his memorial service in West Hollywood Sunday night.

Police say David Steven Abbott attacked and killed Yaghoubi, who was gardening outside his home, for no apparent reason on May 31.

An Anaheim neighborhood was left in shock after a 70-year-old man died after he was beaten outside his home in an unprovoked attack, suffering severe head injuries.



Abbott is charged with murder and assault.

"We just want justice (for what) this guy did to my brother," said Kourosh Steve Yaghoubi, the victim's brother. "We love him. With all of my heart, I miss him every day. Every day."

Police say Abbott also attacked a 60-year old man earlier on the same day. That victim suffered only minor injuries.

