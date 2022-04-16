'Extremely dangerous' teen convicted of killing mom missing from Santa Ana halfway house

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County District Attorney's officials Friday warned the public about an "extremely dangerous and violent criminal" who went missing from a halfway house.

Ike Nicholas Souzer, 18, who escaped from custody in April of 2019 for a day, was convicted in June of that year of voluntary manslaughter for killing his mother in 2017, when he was 13 years old.

He was released from prison to a halfway house in Santa Ana with an electronic monitor a few days ago, but authorities can't find him.

He was convicted by Orange County Superior Court Judge Douglas J. Hatchimonji, and while in custody, he was convicted in December of last year of attacking three correctional officers, according to prosecutors.

Souzer was ordered to wear an electronic monitor for the remainder of his sentence until it expired on July 9, 2023, and was released to a halfway house in Santa Ana, prosecutors said.

Authorities advised anyone who sees Souzer to call 911 immediately.

While he was on trial in juvenile court for the killing of his 47-year-old mother, Barbara Scheuer-Souzer, he escaped from juvenile hall in Orange shortly after midnight April 12, 2019, and was arrested the next day at a McDonald's restaurant in Anaheim.

Souzer stabbed his mother in their residence in the 11000 block of Gilbert Street in Garden Grove on May 4, 2017. She told authorities before she died in a hospital that her son was the one who attacked her.

City News Service contributed to this report.

