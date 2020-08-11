back to school

OC's 30-year-old independent study program growing popular for families looking for non-traditional ways of distance learning

It appears what's old is new again, with the independent study program's office receiving about 150 inquiry calls in just three days last week.
By
TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Machele Kilgore is a distance learning veteran. The principal and administrator helped start the independent study program in Orange County three decades ago, and finds herself answering a lot of questions for families looking for something non-traditional.

"We are a public school through the Orange County Department of Education, so we're one option that families have that has been around for about 30 years, so we do have a bit of experience with the distance learning, independent study approach," said Kilgore.

It appears what's old is new again, with her office receiving about 150 inquiry calls in just three days last week. For grades TK through 8th, there's the Community Home Education Program - or CHEP, which is basically state-funded home school tied to the county's education department.

Some schools taking classrooms outdoors
EMBED More News Videos

Some schools are trading indoor classrooms for fresh air, sunshine and outdoor teaching in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.


"We provide credentialed teachers and we provide on-campus classes and electives. We provide all the curriculum. We have a super active PTO, so there's a lot of events," she said.

In CHEP, the parents take the lead role in their child's education.

Then there's Pacific Coast High School, which blends independent study and a traditional school, feeling more like a mini community college.

"So we have actors, athletes, musicians, I say medically fragile, students who don't enjoy the social scene of high school, students who want to graduate early, students who want to attend community college concurrently. There's just a variety of support we've offered for a variety of different needs," said Kilgore.

Figures show many students lack computer access amid pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

A backpack and school supply giveaway in South Los Angeles included essential items for students. But this year, there is another great need amid the coronavirus pandemic: the tools to learn from home.


Students have been able to choose classes in person or do it completely online. For now, it'll all be online, which is why Kilgore is busy preparing these to-go learning bags.

"All the materials that students would need, we're just checking out to them. So they'll come, they'll drive through, they'll check out the material that they'll need and they'll still have their classes," she said.

Since both programs are considered public schools, the resources and supplies are free. With so many options these days, Kilgore urges parents to look into what will work best.

"Looking at what your personal family's needs and hopes are for your students and then seeing what fits because there's a lot out there, there's a lot of options now, which makes me really happy," said Kilgore.

For more information go to OCDE.us and search for community home education program or Pacific Coast High School.

SoCal teacher gives kids peek of what outdoor learning could look like
EMBED More News Videos

The opening of many Los Angeles County schools is just two weeks away. For most students, the inside of their classrooms will look like the inside of their homes. But one local teacher is giving kids a peek of what an outdoor learning situation might look like.



For the latest news on back to school and educational resources, visit abc7.com/backtoschool.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtustinorange countyback to schoolschoolcoronavirusteachersstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to school means preparing for distance learning for OC schools
Riverside, Chino Valley school districts start year with online learning
ABC7 hosts Back-to-School Town Hall
School uniforms still required for some students for online classrooms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Kamala Harris: What to know about the California senator
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
Pac-12 postpones fall football season amid COVID concerns
Certain masks may be worse than no mask at all, preliminary Duke study finds
Salmonella outbreak: Onions sold at Ralphs, Trader Joe's recalled
Drug busts off San Diego Coast net meth, marijuana
Show More
Crews put out blaze at storage facility in Downtown LA
5 shot at massive warehouse party in Harbor Gateway
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
DCFS makes changes, but still struggles to improve child protection
Court: LA County owes $8M to family of man killed like George Floyd
More TOP STORIES News