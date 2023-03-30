Man accused of sexually assaulting girl at OC library arrested for another similar crime, police say

The Irvine Police Department said 53-year-old Christopher Eduard was arrested for a 2021 case in which he allegedly groped an 11-year-old girl inside a Target store on Jamboree Road.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles man accused of exposing himself at an Orange County library and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl was taken back to jail for another similar crime, police said.

The Irvine Police Department said 53-year-old Christopher Eduard was arrested Tuesday for a 2021 case in which he allegedly groped an 11-year-old girl inside a Target store on Jamboree Road.

As of Wednesday night, he remained jailed without bail.

Eduard was initially arrested on March 21 for the alleged sex assault at the OC Library - Heritage Park Regional Branch on Yale Avenue. In that incident, police said Eduard exposed himself and assaulted the 9-year-old after asking her if she could help him film a video.

The 9-year-old was at the library with her mother, who later alerted police. Police said "evidence" was found at his home linking him to that crime.

In that case, Eduard is facing charges of child molestation, production of child pornography and false imprisonment of a minor during the production of child pornography.

Meanwhile, investigators believe Eduard is responsible for other crimes.

"There's a great distance between Los Angeles where he lives and Irvine and we are concerned that he may have engaged in this behavior with other victims who may not have reported it to police," said IPD Lt. Bill Bingham.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Irvine Police Department.