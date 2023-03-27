LA man accused of exposing himself at OC library, sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

Police said "evidence" was found at his home linking him to the crime.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles man has been accused of exposing himself at an Orange County library and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

According to the Irvine Police Department, 53-year-old Christopher Eduard was arrested Friday after officers executed a search warrant at his home.

Police said the incident happened on the evening of March 21 at the OC Library - Heritage Park Regional Branch on Yale Avenue. The girl was there with her mom, according to investigators.

At one point, she was in the children's section when Eduard approached her and asked her to help him film a video, according to police.

Police said Eduard then gave the girl his phone and held up cue cards for her to read out loud.

"During the incident, Eduard exposed himself and assaulted the 9-year-old," read a press release sent out by police.

Detectives were able to track down Eduard's vehicle - a green 2019 Kia Soul - with the help of surveillance video.

Police said "evidence" was found at his home linking him to the crime, though specifics were not released.

Investigators believe Eduard is responsible for other crimes and is asking anyone with information to contact the Irvine Police Department or email Det. Nate Ridlon at nridlon@cityofirvine.org.