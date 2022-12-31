Crews searching for 63-year-old OC man who went missing during hike

Investigators said he typically comes back home after his hike, though he hasn't been seen since hitting the trails Friday.

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews are searching for a 63-year-old hiker who went missing early Friday morning after hitting the trails at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea.

According the Orange County Sheriff's Department, Jeffrey Morton left his home in the city of Yorba Linda for a hike at around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said he typically comes back home by 6 a.m., though he hasn't been seen since.

Morton's vehicle, a white 2004 Acura MDX, was found on the corner of Brea Hills Drive and Carbon Canyon Road, across the street from the park, according to the sheriff's department.

Authorities said he doesn't have a cell phone and his hiking route isn't unknown.

"Jeffrey has never failed to return home from a hike," read a statement from the sheriff's department. "Due to the circumstances, Jeffrey is being considered a critical missing person."

The Brea Fire Department received a call about Morton Friday afternoon and started a rescue operation.

Crews have been searching through the hills of the area, but aerial coverage hasn't help much with poor visibility making efforts more difficult.

Morton is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to investigators. He has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the OC sheriff's department at 714-647-7000.