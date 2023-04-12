SoCal is still a couple months away from mosquito season, but this season could potentially be one of the worst because of all the rain to start the year.

This mosquito season could be worse than before after SoCal's historic rainfall

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- Southern California is still a couple months away from mosquito season, but this season could potentially be one of the worst because of all the rain to start the year.

However, the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District is being proactive.

Heather Hyland, director of communications for OC Vector, said spots that didn't have standing water before may have some now.

"There's areas due to the rain that are filling up that are producing more egg laying sites for mosquitos per usual," Hyland said.

She said they're seeing more mosquitoes in traps laid out to monitor their population.

OC Vector is treating areas across the county.

"We conduct wide area control in wetlands, marshes, storm drains, channels that you see," Hyland said.

However, she said Aedes mosquitoes, more commonly known as "ankle biters," are aggressive. They can breed in backyards and bite during the day.

Hyland encourages people to be on the lookout for places where they could lay their eggs.

"Look for plant saucers, tires, old toys that are out," she said. "Put them in the storage unit. We're even seeing barbecues breeding because they have the little trays in them."

OC Vector said eliminating breeding sources will help prevent the pesky insects from getting out of control.

The district is ready to tackle any problem areas that may pop up in the county.

Hyland said residents need to do their part and report any standing water they believe is left untreated.

California Mosquito Week starts next week and they'll be providing resources to people on how to control the mosquito population.