OC nail salons rejoice in resuming indoor services after months of uncertainty, anguish

Nail salons began reopening Wednesday in Orange County after the state gave approval to resume limited indoor operations. For many, it's the first time in months they are reopening their doors.
Your manicure and pedicure experience will look and feel differently in the age of the coronavirus pandemic as several modifications have been made at nail salons.

"Getting this green light is something that we've been waiting months and months for, and hopefully this is the last of it and we can keep our doors open permanently," said Christie Nguyen, co-owner of Studio 18 Nail Bar in Tustin.

Nguyen said she and her family invested over $5,000 to buy PPE, thermometers, sanitizer and install plexiglass barriers throughout the salon.

Nail shops are also required to limit business to 25% capacity.

"When you come in, you're going to have your temperature taken. After that, you do have a COVID questionnaire so that we can get an idea," Nguyen said.

Orange County is now in the red tier of California's COVID-19 monitoring system list, which means that for two consecutive weeks, the county has not exceeded seven new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.


Nguyen said it's a relief to be back, adding she was forced to furlough employees and her lan lord did not allow outdoor services.

For months, the salon sat empty.

Nguyen is cautiously optimistic that the three-year old family business won't be shut down for a third time.

"Hopefully the small family business American dream...keep our doors open.

The decision to reopen salons ultimately rests with the counties.

Los Angeles County health officials are requiring nail salons to keep operations outdoors until further notice.

