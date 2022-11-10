Man's work van stolen during chase just as he was coming home from family trip to Knott's Berry Farm

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man's family trip to Knott's Berry Farm on Wednesday ended with a chaotic scene after he found out his work van was stolen during a wild and dangerous chase.

The chase went through the streets of Los Angeles and Orange counties in which a man stolen several vehicles - including a refrigerated van belonging to John Reynolds of Anaheim.

He told Eyewitness News he found out about the ordeal when he was called by the president of his homeowner association as he was leaving Knott's Berry Farm with his children.

"We were leaving the farm and saw all the police activity going on," he said. "We were kind of joking about it, saying, 'Oh, this is getting too close to home.'"

Reynolds said just as he and his family were pulling into the parking lot of his home, he got a call with a shocking message.

"I think somebody stole your van."

Reynolds said he initially didn't believe the HOA president, but felt something wasn't right.

"I thought she was half kidding or she's definitely mistaken," said Reynolds. "If she's not kidding and then I'm like, 'No, probably not,' and she's like 'No, John, I'm watching your van on TV right now -- they stole your van.'"

According to a GoFundMe created by Reynolds, he uses the refrigerated van to deliver fresh produce and fruit cups to convenience stores throughout Los Angeles and Orange County.

He said he most certainly locked his van before heading out.

"The keys are right here and I definitely lock my car every time," Reynolds said, holding up his keys. " [ The suspect ] either has some kind of master key or he hot-wired the car. But he definitely knew what he was doing because after he got done with my car he was able to hop into another car and take it as well."

He said he now has to rent another vehicle to replace it.

"I'm completely blown away, and I'm a little stunned and dumbfounded at this point," he said. "I'm still trying to process it all. But like I said I have to go rent a van and who knows how long I will be renting this van... It puts us in a pretty tight predicament. "

During the course of the violent chase, the driver sideswiped cars and rammed into police cruisers before he crashed the stolen truck into nearby cars and was slammed by a deputy's patrol vehicle at a gas station in the City of Industry.

Reynolds, however, is simply grateful he and his family weren't injured.

"What's most important to me and my wife and that we're safe and my kids are safe," he said.

