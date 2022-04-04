SoCal grocery store workers planning rally in Orange County as contract negotiations continue

Workers along with several city and county leaders are set to meet at the Vons grocery store on Bristol Street and MacArthur Boulevard at 4 p.m.
About 47,000 workers at hundreds of Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions voted to authorize their union to call a strike last month, though no strike date has been set.
Negotiations, which have been going on since January, are set to resume Monday after a weekend of contract discussions with no progress, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.
The union has been emphasizing the essential role grocery workers played during the pandemic.
"Nobody wants to see a strike, but the thing is, we have to be prepared," said Marco Escalante, a Vons employee. "I can't speak for them. I'm sure they're being prepared and believe me, we're ready to go."
The union, who's calling for a "fair" contract, said the terms of workers' current contracts remain in place. They said the company's current wage proposal would add a 60 cent increase per year for three years.
"Compared to both companies' pandemic profits, this falls shockingly low, well below workers' cost-of-living needs, and does not represent the sacrifices workers made over the past two years helping their employers remain successful and highly profitable," read a statement issued by a union.
On Saturday, Ralphs owned by Kroger, issued a statement Saturday saying certain benefits - such as healthcare coverage and pension for retirement - "could be at risk" should the union call for a strike.
"During the previous three-year contract, UFCW locals collected $23 million in membership dues from Ralphs associates, yet if their members choose to walkout, strike pay from the union would be $15 per hour - less than what the company currently offers to any worker in California," read the statement.
"Any activity by the union in the coming days, besides negotiating an offer that puts more money in our associates' pockets is nothing but mere propaganda by UFCW," said Robbie Branton, vice president of Operations at Ralphs. "The UFCW needs to do the job that their members pay them for - negotiating a fair contract that keeps them working."
Employees of Ralphs, Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons in 2019 voted to authorize a strike, but contracts ultimately were reached without a walkout.
A 2003-04 strike and lockout put nearly 70,000 Southern California grocery workers on picket lines for more than four months.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.