labor unions

SoCal grocery store workers planning rally in Orange County as contract negotiations continue

Negotiations are set to resume Monday after a weekend of contract discussions with no progress.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal grocery store workers, city leaders plan rally in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Grocery workers are planning a rally in Orange County Monday as negotiations continue in hopes of avoiding a strike against several major supermarket chains.

Workers along with several city and county leaders are set to meet at the Vons grocery store on Bristol Street and MacArthur Boulevard at 4 p.m.

About 47,000 workers at hundreds of Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions voted to authorize their union to call a strike last month, though no strike date has been set.

Negotiations, which have been going on since January, are set to resume Monday after a weekend of contract discussions with no progress, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

The union has been emphasizing the essential role grocery workers played during the pandemic.

"Nobody wants to see a strike, but the thing is, we have to be prepared," said Marco Escalante, a Vons employee. "I can't speak for them. I'm sure they're being prepared and believe me, we're ready to go."

RELATED | Southern California grocery store workers seek new deal as strike fears loom

EMBED More News Videos

There are growing fears of a possible strike after the contract for thousands of Southern California grocery workers expired Monday without a new agreement.



The union, who's calling for a "fair" contract, said the terms of workers' current contracts remain in place. They said the company's current wage proposal would add a 60 cent increase per year for three years.

"Compared to both companies' pandemic profits, this falls shockingly low, well below workers' cost-of-living needs, and does not represent the sacrifices workers made over the past two years helping their employers remain successful and highly profitable," read a statement issued by a union.

On Saturday, Ralphs owned by Kroger, issued a statement Saturday saying certain benefits - such as healthcare coverage and pension for retirement - "could be at risk" should the union call for a strike.

"During the previous three-year contract, UFCW locals collected $23 million in membership dues from Ralphs associates, yet if their members choose to walkout, strike pay from the union would be $15 per hour - less than what the company currently offers to any worker in California," read the statement.

"Any activity by the union in the coming days, besides negotiating an offer that puts more money in our associates' pockets is nothing but mere propaganda by UFCW," said Robbie Branton, vice president of Operations at Ralphs. "The UFCW needs to do the job that their members pay them for - negotiating a fair contract that keeps them working."

Employees of Ralphs, Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons in 2019 voted to authorize a strike, but contracts ultimately were reached without a walkout.

A 2003-04 strike and lockout put nearly 70,000 Southern California grocery workers on picket lines for more than four months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessorange countysanta anaemploymentbusinesseconomysouthern californianegotiationspoliticsgrocery storelabor unionsworkplace
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LABOR UNIONS
SoCal grocery store workers, owners resume contract negotiations
Amazon workers in New York City vote to unionize
Hundreds of union workers rally at Grand Park to protest low wages
SoCal grocery workers begin balloting in strike-authorization vote
TOP STORIES
Riverside Co. hot air balloon ride turns into nightmare for passengers
Witnesses describe chaotic moments of Sacramento mass shooting
2 killed by suspected drunk driver who was fleeing from police
Denzel Washington speaks publicly about Will Smith Oscar slap
LA's 1st dog social club is a park, café, bar, and lounge
Senate panel to vote on Jackson nomination to Supreme Court
Car crashes into beauty salon in Burbank, police investigating
Show More
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
1 dead, 11 injured in shooting at outdoor concert in Dallas
'Fill the silence with your music,' Zelenskyy tells Grammys
LASD searching for hit-and-run driver who hit 2 pedestrians in WeHo
Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter
More TOP STORIES News