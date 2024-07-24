Disneyland workers reach tentative deal, avert potential strike

A tentative agreement was reached between three Disneyland unions and Disney, officials announced Wednesday morning, avoiding a potential strike.

The Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee demanded fair wages, a fair attendance policy, seniority increases and safety upgrades. Union members will vote on the agreement on Monday.

"Cast members have fought hard for the past four months and this tentative agreement would not have been possible without the strength we all showed throughout this process and the unwavering support from guests and community members," the committee said in a statement.

Disneyland officials said they were pleased to have reached the agreement.

"We care deeply about the wellbeing of our cast members and are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with Master Services Council that addresses what matters most to our cast while positioning Disneyland Resort for future growth and job creation," Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good said in a statement.

The unions, which include the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Local 83, SEIU-United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW), Teamsters Local 495, and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 324, represent 14,000 cast members at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney and Disney hotels. The unions include cast members like custodians, ride operators, candy makers, merchandise clerks and other employees.

RELATED STORY: Disneyland parades and characters cast members file for vote to unionize

Last week, union members voted to authorize a strike by an overwhelming margin. The vote would have allowed union leaders to call a strike if a new contract deal could not be reached with Disney.

The unions said details of the tentative agreement will be shared with cast members before the vote. Results and contract details will be released to the public after the vote.

The unions entered labor contract negotiations with Disney on April 24. The contract for Disneyland cast members ended in June. The contract for Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney cast members ends in September.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.