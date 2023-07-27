Man accused of assaulting woman on Mission Viejo hiking trail; authorities release sketch

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man they say assaulted a woman on a Mission Viejo hiking trail.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man they say assaulted a woman on a Mission Viejo hiking trail.

The department released a new sketch of the suspect on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Friday, July 1, around 9:40 p.m. The woman was walking her dog on the trail near the Norman P. Murray Center when the suspect approached her from behind, investigators said.

The suspect grabbed her by the waist and dragged her about two feet, according to the sheriff's department.

"The victim screamed, pushed the suspect away, ran to her vehicle, and fled the scene," read a press release from OCSD. "The suspect did not say anything to the victim before or after the incident."

The suspect is being described as a 5-foot-8 Hispanic man between 30 to 40 years old with brown eyes and a buzz haircut. Investigators said he was last seen wearing a light-colored long sleeve button down shirt and dark dress pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department.