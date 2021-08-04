zoo

Orangutan wears sunglasses zoo visitor drops in viral TikTok video

Lolita Testu says the orangutan had her sunglasses on for about 15 minutes.
EMBED <>More Videos

Orangutan wears sunglasses zoo visitor drops

WEST JAVA, Indonesia -- A fashion icon is born.

Viral video shows an orangutan sporting sunglasses that someone had dropped into its zoo enclosure at Taman Safari Cisarua in West Java, Indonesia.

The surreal moments happened in March, but the video was uploaded to TikTok this week and has reached 11 million likes.

In the video, the orangutan opens the sunglasses with her mouth and then puts them on.

The ape even brushes away her baby who reaches for the new shades.

SEE ALSO: British man's TikTok videos on living in Delawrae County, Pennsylvania go viral

Lolita Testu says the orangutan had her sunglasses on for about 15 minutes.

Zookeepers prompted the animal to throw them back.

Unfortunately, the sunglasses broke in the toss.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszooviral videotiktoku.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ZOO
CA man accused of stealing rare lemur from San Francisco Zoo
Aiden Leos to be memorialized at Orange County Zoo
Help name this adorable baby orangutan!
Video shows woman inside Texas zoo's monkey exhibit
TOP STORIES
Hahn, Kuehl call for vaccine, testing mandate for LA County workers
Corona shooting: Suspect's friends believed he had gun in theater
Hydrogen energy at center of Tokyo Olympics
Cities in Japan, SoCal demonstrate the world's hydrogen future
Murdered South LA mother honored in service
Frontier Airlines backing flight crew who restrained unruly passenger
Drought prompts California to limit some water diversions
Show More
LA County's 1st West Nile virus case this year reported in South Bay
CA recall election much closer among likely voters, poll finds
Firefighters battling brush fire in Angeles National Forest
Many SoCal hospital workers haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine
LAPD releases report on massive Echo Park encampment clearing
More TOP STORIES News