Orthodox Jewish man chased by 2 vehicles as passengers wave Palestinian flags in Fairfax District

EMBED <>More Videos

Orthodox Jewish man chased by car in Fairfax District

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video captures an Orthodox Jewish man in the Fairfax District getting chased in a parking lot by two vehicles as passengers wave Palestinian flags.

The incident happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Bank of America near Rosewood Avenue and La Brea Boulevard.

Los Angeles police says it is aware of the video. The video is the subject of a police investigation.

The footage has gone viral and surfaces as another video showed an apparent group of pro-Palestinian protesters attacking diners outside a restaurant in the West Hollywood area Tuesday night. The incident appears to be an anti-Semitic attack coming amid a renewed conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

That footage is part of a hate crime investigation launched by the LAPD.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfaxlos angeles
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in attack on Lyft driver in South El Monte
SoCal group pushes for regional approach to homelessness
LeBron's 3 lifts Lakers over Warriors in West play-in game
Masterson's former girlfriend describes 2 alleged rapes by actor
Unique illustration honors Dodgers World Series win
Robert Durst defense attorney argues no motive to kill Susan Berman
30-40 motorhomes burned near Canyon Lake
Show More
Diversity among police in SoCal has room to improve
11-year-old girl's determination to fight helped foil Florida abduction
Mideast tensions lead to LA fight, hate crime investigation
Official design revealed for 101 Freeway wildlife crossing
Stolen SUV crashes, flips over during police chase in Florida
More TOP STORIES News