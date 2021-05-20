Orthodox Jewish man chased by 2 vehicles as passengers wave Palestinian flags in Fairfax District

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video captures an Orthodox Jewish man in the Fairfax District getting chased in a parking lot by two vehicles as passengers wave Palestinian flags.The incident happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Bank of America near Rosewood Avenue and La Brea Boulevard.Los Angeles police says it is aware of the video. The video is the subject of a police investigation.The footage has gone viral and surfaces as another video showed an apparent group of pro-Palestinian protesters attacking diners outside a restaurant in the West Hollywood area Tuesday night. The incident appears to be an anti-Semitic attack coming amid a renewed conflict between Israel and Palestinians.That footage is part of a hate crime investigation launched by the LAPD.