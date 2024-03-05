Diane Warren returns to Oscars with 15th nomination for 'The Fire Inside' from 'Flamin Hot'

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars red carpet will be filled with people who are experiencing this event for the first time, and several people who have been here many times.

That includes Diane Warren. The prolific musician writes every day of her life. And the result sure has been rewarding. She heads into Oscar Sunday with her 15th nomination, which is her seventh in a row.

As for Warren's advice for fellow nominees, "Just be happy."

She went on to say, "You got chosen by your peers to be, you know, one of only five nominated people. You guys have won, you know? Four of you are going to lose. I've been there before. I'll probably be there again."

Warren is one of this year's Oscar nominees for Original Song. Hers is called "The Fire Inside" from the film "Flamin' Hot." It will be performed on Oscar Sunday by Becky G.

"I feel like I've been doing this so long and I feel like there's a respect factor which is really about, you know," she said. " I'm here because my peers respect me or respect my work. And I don't take that for granted. I was waiting for my car the other night and I was talking to this man who does documentaries and he goes, 'I want you to know that you have so much support from everybody and we're all rooting for you.' And that made me almost, like, cry, you know? It was so cool."