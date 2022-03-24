Red carpet in place now outside Dolby Theatre for Academy Awards

The red carpet was rolled out onto Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday.
The stage is now almost set for Hollywood's biggest night, the 94th Academy Awards.
From the golden curtains, the lighting and the most tedious of tasks, crews have been fine-tuning everything before the stars arrive.
Tourists are also excited.
Jeremy and Val Boots are visiting from the United Kingdom.
"Got here first thing from the hotel and we're just taking in the setup for the Oscars," Val said. "Never been here before, it's absolutely fantastic."
They, like many visitors, were able to catch a glimpse of what they'll soon see on TV. Fans will have to dream of what they'd wear on the red carpet.
"I haven't got the gown, though," Val said. "It has to be couture, though."
The red carpet will make its return to the Dolby Theatre after a year away from its longtime home due to the pandemic.
"It's a spiritual home, it's history, no getting away from that and that's what's so beautiful about it," Jeremy Boots said.