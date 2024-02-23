ABC7 has your chance to experience the Oscars Red Carpet!

ABC7 has your chance to win a spot on Oscars Red Carpet to watch the stars as they arrive at the 96th annual Academy Awards!

Be there for Hollywood's biggest night! Seven lucky fans and a guest will get to experience the Oscars Red Carpet, right outside the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10.

You'll get to dress up, stand and cheer for your favorite celebs. You'll be just steps away from all the excitement of the arrivals, catching all the glitz and glamour up close.

To enter for your chance to win, watch Eyewitness News at 4pm, Monday, February 26-Wednesday, February 28. We'll reveal a SECRET CODE that you can use to enter below.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.