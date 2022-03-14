Top 10 moments for menswear on recent Oscars red carpets

10. Ryan Gosling, 2017

Ryan Gosling attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California. FilmMagic

9. George Clooney, 2012

Actor George Clooney arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at Hollywood & Highland Centre on February 26, 2012, in Hollywood, California. Dan MacMedan/WireImage

8. Eddie Redmayne, 2015

Eddie Redmayne attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

7. Jason Momoa, 2019

Jason Momoa attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

6. Colman Domingo, 2021

Colman Domingo arrives at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. ABC via Getty Images

5. Henry Golding, 2019

Henry Golding attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California. FilmMagic

4. Timothée Chalamet, 2018

arrives at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. WireImage

3. Chadwick Boseman, 2019

Chadwick Boseman attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California. FilmMagic

2. Michael B. Jordan, 2014

Michael B. Jordan attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014, in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

1. Brad Pitt, 2012

Brad Pitt arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at Hollywood & Highland Centre on Feb. 26, 2012, in Hollywood, California. Dan MacMedan/WireImage

LOS ANGELES -- Women don't get to havethe fun when it comes to awards season fashion.As we count down to the 2022 Oscars red carpet, supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams shares her picks for the top 10 best-dressed men at recent Academy Award ceremonies.Ryan Gosling's boyish charm lit up the carpet in 2017. Nominated that year for this performance in "La La Land," the actor wore an offbeat Gucci tux, ruffle shirt and bowtie.Although George Clooney is known for his mischievousness and pranks, he delivered distinguished elegance in an Armani tuxedo on 2012's Oscars red carpet.Eddie Redmayne won best actor in 2015 for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything" -- and he was also a winner on the red carpet. His midnight blue Alexander McQueen suit made us all take notice.Jason Momoa's rugged masculinity graced the 91st Academy Awards carpet in this unorthodox dusty pink, velvet, made-to-measure tuxedo and matching scrunchie.Colman Domingo was a literal bright spot on 2021 Oscars red carpet. The "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" actor wore head-to-toe hot pink Atelier Versace. And those details? They took 150 hours to create.Henry Golding may have been a newcomer to the Academy Awards in 2019, but he gave old-school glam with his Ralph Lauren tux, white vest and tie.Timothée Chalamet brought a white-hot look to the Oscars red carpet in 2018. His Berluti suit and sleek-black boots gave him a fresh, youthful look.Chadwick Boseman played a king in "Black Panther" and looked the part on the 2019 Oscars red carpet. The late actor's Givenchy Haute Couture suit made him look positively regal.At the 2014 ceremony, Michael B. Jordan donned gold-plated shoes and Forevermark diamonds with his Gucci tux, sending a message to fashionistas that he's a force to be reckoned with.Radiating leading man panache, Brad Pitt looked dapper with his Tom Ford look at the 84th Academy Awards.