Jilted husband awarded $8.8 million; Texas court orders 'other man' to pay for affair with his wife

A North Carolina judge ordered a massive payout for a San Antonio man for having an affair with a woman who was married. (KTRK)

DURHAM, N.C. --
A judge says a Texas man's affair with a North Carolina man's wife should cost him nearly $9 million.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports that Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson awarded Keith King $8.8 million in compensatory and punitive damages Thursday from Francisco Huizar III.

King had sued Huizar for, among other complaints, criminal conversation and alienation of affection. North Carolina is one of a few states where jilted spouses can sue affair partners.

King claims his marriage was destroyed by Huizar's wrongful and malicious actions.

King used text messages, Facebook posts, phone records and hotel receipts to prove Huizar ended his relationship with his wife.

Attorney Joanne Foil says the affair and an alleged assault by Huizar cost King's company, BMX Stunt Shows, revenue and an employee, as his wife worked for the company.

Huizar's attorney, Cheri Patrick, says the Kings' marriage was damaged before Huizar met the wife at a BMX show. Patrick says King was controlling and manipulative.

Huizar plans to appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
