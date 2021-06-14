Black Freedom

Our America: Black Freedom | Watch full episode

Watch "Our America: Black Freedom" wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku
Our America: Black Freedom | Full episode

In honor of Juneteenth, we're telling stories of what Black freedom means today, from a 94-year-old's quest for a national holiday to the fight for reparations to cultural celebrations.

2021 marks the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, the holiday that recognizes the first day of freedom for enslaved Africans in Texas and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States as a whole.

The Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln freed enslaved people in Confederate states in 1863. It was a measure meant to punish the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War and did not cover enslaved Africans in border states. Click here to learn more about the history of Juneteenth.

Watch the full episode of "Our America: Black Freedom" in the video player above or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku

VIDEO: What to know about Juneteenth history, flag
Red, white and blue are the colors of the American flag, but they also grace the face of another quintessential American banner: the official Juneteenth flag.

Singer Blush on the importance of celebrating Juneteenth
Juneteenth food: How red plays role in celebratory cuisine
Meet Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth
How to talk to your kids about Juneteenth
