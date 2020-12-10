Downtown LA cathedral honors Our Lady of Guadalupe

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5748696" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> People celebrated Our Lady of Guadalupe on a night featuring performances from indigenous dancers and musical tributes.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles was lit up Wednesday evening to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe.An image of Our Lady of Guadalupe was projected on the highest point of the cathedral ahead of the annual "Mañanitas" celebration later in the week. The image will continue to be displayed each evening through Saturday.AIR7 HD was over the event Wednesday as dancers prepared for a virtual tribute.Another celebration dedicated to Our Lady of Guadalupe will be held Friday and will feature several performances.The symbol of Our Lady of Guadalupe has been part of Mexican culture for more than 500 years. Some even consider her a symbol of justice.