Arts & Entertainment

Outfest closes with screening of Kevin Bacon horror film 'They/Them'

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Outfest closes with Kevin Bacon horror film 'They/Them'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Outfest ended its 10-day run in Los Angeles on Sunday with a horror film starring Kevin Bacon.

The LGBTQ+ film festival wrapped up with the world premiere of "They/Them," the directorial debut by Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan.

Kevin Bacon and the rest of the cast walked the red carpet.

The film is set in an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp. The cast talked about the importance of this queer/horror mashup, how representation in all genres is necessary and the pure fun of this also being a good old-fashioned slasher film.

This year was the 40th anniversary of the film festival.

RELATED: Outfest holds 40th Anniversary Los Angeles LGBTQ+ film festival

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countylgbtq+film festival
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting at San Pedro park
6th Street Bridge closed for 3rd night in a row
Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint in the middle of church service
Child killed, mulitple people injured in Temecula crash
Jason Momoa involved in crash with motorcycle in Calabasas
Teens identified by family as victims in fatal Coachella shooting
Marijuana edibles being packaged to look like regular snacks
Show More
71-year-old man mauled to death by 7 dogs while walking to store
Police investigate suspicious item at LAX's Tom Bradley terminal
Family of San Bernardino man hosts peaceful rally in hopes of answers
Climate activists glue their hands to Botticelli painting in protest
Man fatally shot while driving in Lancaster
More TOP STORIES News