Society

Outreach organization on a mission: help get those experiencing homelessness off the streets, into homes

'It's a motivator for me to go out there and actually get somebody housed.' Outreach organization helps move people from encampments into homes.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The non-profit organization "The People Concern" has a mission - to get the homeless off the streets. Staff and volunteers of the outreach organization recently moved more than 30 people out of encampments in the mid-city area and into homes.

"It's a motivator for me to go out there and actually get somebody housed, it's a rewarding experience," said Jose Torres, Case Manager.

Their outreach team says that Los Angeles has the largest unsheltered homeless population in the country: 66,000 and counting. The crisis is even more concerning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"You know they actually, some think they're immune to it, because of where they're at," said Torres. "However we do run across some who are sick and we try to connect them to quarantine sites and soon as possible."

"Our teams on the streets are actually working to Connect people experiencing homelessness to COVID vaccines and that effort is rolling out countywide because the teams have relationships with these individuals," said John Maceri, CEO, The People Concern.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhomeless in southern california
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash appeared to violate flight standards
Trump impeachment trial to start today with fight over legitimacy
Sylmar earthquake marked turning point in the science of quakes
Mary Wilson of The Supremes dies at 76
Morgan Wallen album sales surge after racist comment
Thieves steal sacred items from Lawndale mortuary
Republican John Cox announces run for CA Governor
Show More
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
Pollen season is getting longer and worse, study finds
Murder mystery rocks Yale University
NB 110 in Carson reopens after deadly multi-vehicle crash
Walgreens reports outage for vaccine appointment website
More TOP STORIES News