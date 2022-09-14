15-year-old dead after overdose on high school campus in Hollywood; other overdoses investigated

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was believed to have overdosed at a high school in Hollywood, and police are also investigating several other overdoses in the area.

The overdose situation involves four juveniles who ingested what they thought was Percocet, but police believe it was laced with fentanyl.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, a father reported his stepdaughter missing, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He went to Bernstein High School and found her in the courtyard suffering from a possible overdose.

That girl is in stable condition, but she told her stepfather about another girl in the school bathroom. The man called 911, but when officers arrived they found the other girl unresponsive in the bathroom. She later died.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there were two other overdoses at Lexington Park, less than a mile away from the school, earlier in the day. One of those juveniles, only identified as a 17-year-old, was in stable condition.

The condition or exact age of the fourth victim was not clear.

The LAPD said overdoses are on the rise and they'll be working to find the narcotics dealer who sold the pills. There will be an increased police presence at the park on Wednesday.

"I think we all share responsibility to all of our children. So we all need to talk to our children, the schools need to talk to our children. We need to work together to make everyone aware how dangerous this poison is," said Lt. John Radtke.

