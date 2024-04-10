Owner claims arson after taco truck fire in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A taco truck in downtown Los Angeles was seriously damaged in a fire, and the owner suspects it was an act of arson.

The incident happened overnight near Grand Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

The owner of Danny's Tacos says he saw someone running from the truck after the fire started.

It's unclear whether the fire department is currently investigating the incident as arson.

Nobody was hurt.