14-year-old boy shot and killed in Oxnard, police say

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot multiple times Monday evening in Oxnard, according to police.

Officers with the Oxnard Police Department were sent to a home in the 1300 block of South C Street where they found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the boy was rushed to the Ventura County Medical Center where he later died.

The 14-year-old's identity was not immediately released and it's unclear if the boy was targeted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Kaya Boysan 805-385-7645.